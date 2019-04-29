The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has opened nominations for the Jack Cheetham Memorial Award and Letsema Award.

The Jack Cheetham Memorial Award, presented annually, was created by South African engineering company Murray and Roberts 39 years ago.

It is in recognition of the special qualities of Jack Cheetham, a former director of the company and the captain of the South African cricket team in the 1950s.

The award recognises and rewards development projects that represent the qualities of leadership and excellence.

Inanda Nituzuma Kwamashu Hockey Club won the award last year for using hockey to encourage youth participation in sport, exposing them to learning and education opportunities.

The Letsema Award was launched in 2009 to recognise development projects for sports people with disabilities.

Inanda Nituzuma Kwamashu Hockey Club won the 2018 Jack Cheetham Memorial Award ©Jack Cheetham and Letsema Awards

Last year the award went to Made for More, an organisation that empowers and equips those with disabilities to pursue a sporting career.

To be eligible for nomination, a sports project must demonstrate a meaningful contribution to the development of sport in South Africa and must benefit previously disadvantaged individuals.

Nominations in all sporting codes are considered but preference is given to those which do not have high levels of funding.

The winner of each is awarded R500,000 (£26,888/$34,768€31,144) over five years.

The runner-up will receive R150,000 (£8,066/$10,430/€9,343) over three years, while the second runner-up gets R 75,000 (£4,033/$5,215/€4,672) over two years.

Nominations close on July 31.