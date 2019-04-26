Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen were crowned mixed doubles champions at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships in Budapest.

The Chinese duo had overcome compatriots Ding Ning and Fan Zhendong in straight games at the Hungexpo venue in Hungary’s capital city yesterday.

The final proved a battle between the second and third seeds, with Xu and Liu taking on the higher-ranked Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan.

Yoshimura and Ishikawa had beaten Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja of Germany in their semi-final.

Xu and Liu made the stronger start to the gold medal match as they took the opening two games, before their rivals closed the deficit in the third.

But the Chinese pair secured the next two games to seal an 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-4 win.

The success marked redemption for Xu following the second seed’s shock exit from the men’s singles.

Victory continued a stunning day for Liu, who also progressed to the women’s singles final.

Liu Shiwen also stunned Ding Ning in the women's singles semi-finals ©Getty Images

She stunned two-time champion Ding Ning by coming from two games down to beat the Rio 2016 gold medallist 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-0, 11-2.

Liu will face Chen Meng in the final after the second seed cruised to an 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 win over Wang Manyu in another all-Chinese semi-final.

China are assured of one spot in the men’s singles final after Olympic champion Ma Long and Liang Jingkun won their quarter-finals.

Two-time defending champion Ma won 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4 against fellow Chinese player Lin Gaoyuan, while Liang triumphed 12-10, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5 against Japan’s Koki Niwa.

South Korean Jang Woo-jin and An Jae-hyun are due to play their quarter-final later today.

Sweden’s Mattias Falck and France’s Simon Gauzy will also lock horns.