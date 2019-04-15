The Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) is set to host a level one sports administration course for its national sports federations.

The course will take place at Olympic House in Lesotho's capital, Maseru, from May 6 to May 10.

Those who wish to attend must apply beforehand.

Applicants must be a sportsman or sportswoman and have an adequate proficiency of the English language, as the majority of the course will be delivered in English.

LNOC have held a series of courses recently, including an Advanced Sports Management Course in January ©LNOC

At least a year of experience in sport would be an added advantage.

LNOC announced in August last year that it would run a number of sport administration courses to try to achieve a better standard of sports governance in the country.

Sports administrators will be taught the skills needed to operate efficiently at their organisations.

LNOC has hosted three advanced sports management courses so far, with the most recent taking place in January.

Lesotho is hosting the 2022 African Youth Games.