Australia’s Ashleigh Werner claimed pole position after the first of two days of racing at Lake Placid in the last women’s monobob event in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s 2018/2019 season.

Werner’s combined total for two runs in the US resort was 2min 03.11sec, which gave her a 0.13sec advantage over second-place Cynthia Serwaah of Canada.

Both athletes clocked 1:00.95 in their opening run, but a swifter second effort gave the Australian the advantage.

Werner’s ambitions are rising after the crushing disappointment she and her colleagues felt last year when, despite having qualified for the two-women bobsled at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, their entry was annulled at the last minute by Sliding Sports Australia, which ruled they were “not quite at that level for the peak of international competition".

Two days of IBSF women's monobob racing began at the US resort of Lake Placid today ©Getty Images

Third place went to Canada’s Bianca Ribi, who totalled 2:03.99 to head team-mate Shelby Williamson, who recorded 2:04.46.

Following a training week with coaches and sleds provided by the IBSF, female bobsleigh pilots from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Great Britain and Jamaica are contesting the races at Mount van Hoevenberg Sliding Track.

In the course of this season, the IBSF has scheduled eight training and race events in this new discipline in Europe, the United States and Canada.

Athletes from 14 nations have taken part.

In July 2018, the International Olympic Committee decided to include women's monobob in the Olympic programme.

The event will make its first Olympic appearance at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.