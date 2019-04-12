One German Bora-Hansgrohe rider replaced another in the overall lead of the Tour of the Basque Country after today’s penultimate stage, with Emanuel Buchmann taking over the position held since the opening day by Max Schachmann after breaking clear with eight kilometres to go.

Schachmann, who had won three of the previous four stages, finished ninth on the day in the 149.8 kilometres stage five which included two category one climbs.

He is now down to third place in the general classification behind his compatriot and Spain’s Ion Izagirre, who led the chasing group of three home on the day, 1min 08sec adrift of Buchmann’s finishing time of 3hr 44min 14sec.

Britain’s Adam Yates, of Mitchelton-Scott, was third, one place ahead of Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang in the latest stage of this International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour race.

🇪🇸 #Itzulia



Between them, ⁦@EmuBuchmann⁩ and ⁦@MaxSchachmann⁩ have 4 stage wins and currently hold 3 jerseys.



What a team! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/59fwpqb1Jz — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) April 12, 2019

Tadej Pogacar was fifth, at 1min 24sec behind, with Ireland’s Daniel Martin clocking the same time.

So as the field prepares for tomorrow’s concluding stage, a 118.2km run from Eibar to Eibar-Arrate, which will also involve numerous testing climbs, Buchmann’s overall time is 16hr 23min 30sec.

That leaves him 54 seconds clear of Izagirre, with Schachmann, who began the day with a 51sec advantage, at 1:04 and Martin at 1:32 off the lead.



