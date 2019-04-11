The last women’s monobob event in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation’s 2018/2019 season goes into race mode tomorrow in the United States resort of Lake Placid.

Following a training week with coaches and sleds provided by the IBSF, female bobsleigh pilots from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Great Britain and Jamaica will contest races tomorrow and on Saturday (April 13) at Mount van Hoevenberg Sliding Track.

Lake Placid will host the last women's monobob racing of the IBSF 2018-2019 season, starting tomorrow ©IBSF

In the course of this season, the IBSF has scheduled eight training and race events in this new discipline in Europe, the US and Canada.

Athletes from 14 nations have taken part.

In July 2018, the International Olympic Committee decided to include women's monobob in the Olympic programme.

The event will make its first Olympic appearance at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.