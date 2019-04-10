An International Luge Federation (FIL) Congress will be held in Slovenia for the first time this year, it has been announced.

The FIL has confirmed that delegates will gather in the country’s capital Ljubljana on June 14 and 15.

Reports will be delivered at the Congress by the FIL’s President Josef Fendt and secretary general Einars Fogelis.

Vice-president Harald Steyrer, meanwhile, will present the financial report.

Another item on the agenda is the election of a vice-president for marketing, a position created at last year’s Congress in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava.

FIL President Josef Fendt will deliver a report at the Congress ©Getty Images

Furthermore, as always, the Congress will decide on the amendments and additions to the Statutes and the International Luge Regulations.

Representatives from Beijing, the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, will also present a progress report.

In December, the FIL signed an agreement with Beijing 2022 officials pledging to help organise and run the Olympic luge events.

The deal, which has been referred to as a "joint principles agreement" but is officially known as the "Sport Delivery Plan Principles Document", was signed by Fogelis and Beijing 2022 sports director Tong Lixin at an event in Shanghai.

According to the FIL, the document "governs the collaboration" between itself and Beijing in the build-up to the Olympics in three years' time.