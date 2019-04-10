Russian boxer Tamir Galanov has been suspended for two years for violating anti-doping regulations.

As reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS, the suspension started from March 12, 2019 and was imposed after his doping samples tested positive for a prohibited performance-enhancing drug.

It was handed to him by the Boxing Federation of Russia (RBF) and confirmed by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

Galanov, 30, was a flyweight bronze medallist at the 2017 International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men’s World Championships in Hamburg in Germany.

He lost to eventual gold medallist Yosvany Veitía of Cuba in the semi-finals.

Additionally, Galanov claimed the light flyweight silver medal at the 2011 European Championships in Turkey’s capital Ankara and is a four-time national champion.

Tamir Galanov, left, lost to eventual gold medallist Yosvany Veitía of Cuba in the semi-finals of the flyweight event at the 2017 AIBA Men's World Championships in Hamburg ©Getty Images

Russia is scheduled to host the next edition of the AIBA Men’s World Championships later this year, from September 7 to 21.

AIBA confirmed in January that the event had been moved from another Russian city, Sochi.

In a statement sent to insidethegames, an AIBA spokesperson said the change was made following a request from the RBF.

Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, was awarded the event by the AIBA Executive Committee in July 2017.

The decision to award the event to the city initially put AIBA on a collision course with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as it was made during RUSADA's period of non-compliance.

AIBA was itself at risk of being declared non-compliant as a result, but eventually avoided it after WADA controversially lifted the suspension on RUSADA in September 2018.