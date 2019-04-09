The British Paralympic Association (BPA) has signed a new partnership with global bank Citi.

Citi’s local presence supporting the BPA will focus on "engaging fans behind the team and generating excitement and national pride around the extraordinary accomplishments of British Paralympians".

This is with the view to working towards the shared goal of fostering a more inclusive society and broadening public support for the Paralympic Movement in Great Britain.

Citi employees had the opportunity to "shoot some hoops" at their London offices when they tested their wheelchair basketball skills at an event to celebrate the partnership.

Athletes Lauren Steadman and James MacSorley then joined Mike Sharrock, chief executive of the BPA, and James Bardrick, the head of Citi’s United Kingdom arm, for a panel discussion focused on preparations for Tokyo 2020 and the rapidly evolving world of Paralympic sport.

Citi recently became an international partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and is working in 18 countries, including Britain, as part of their commitment to raising awareness of the Paralympic Movement.

"Our job at the British Paralympic Association is through sport, inspire a better world for disabled people but we can only do that through partnerships," Sharrock said.

"We are looking to get Citi involved in as many ways as possible so they can bring the energy of their people to help us create that change.

"Finding a company that has the same values as the BPA makes this partnership so exciting."