The Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) has marked the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by opening a new sports school for local children and Syrian refugees living in the Kırıkhan district of Hatay City.

The new school is part of the TOC’s Support Through Sport Project, which aims to contribute to Syrian children's physical and social development through greater accessibility to sport and allows them to integrate peacefully into their new communities.

The project is being funded by the TOC, German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and Kırıkhan Municipality.

Approximately 300 children will attend the school, where sports including archery, athletics, basketball, karate, volleyball and wrestling will take place under the supervision of qualified instructors.

Additionally, children will be provided with sports apparel such as shoes, t-shirts and sweatshirts, donated by the TOC.

A number of children took part in the event to mark the opening of the new sports school ©TOC

"Since launching in Gaziantep in 2017, The Support Through Sport Project has provided hundreds of Syrian refugees living in Turkey with greater access to sport, enabling them to integrate into their new surroundings under a fun and safe environment," TOC President Uğur Erdener said.

"Following the immediate success of the project in Gaziantep, we knew we had to expand to other parts of Turkey, and thanks to the support of GIZ, DOSB and Kırıkhan Municipality, we are delighted to be opening a new branch in Hatay City."

The Support Through Sport Project, financed through the International Olympic Committee's emergency fund for refugees, initially enabled the TOC to restore and transform a hall belonging to the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality community centre into a fully-equipped sports hall.

The TOC also hired trainers, translators, and technical officers to provide support.

It uses the project to enable Syrian children to "socialise with each other and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle".