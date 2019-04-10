The draw for the beach soccer competition at the Minsk 2019 European Games took place at Dinamo Stadium in the Belarusian capital.
Eight teams were split into two groups of four, with Belarus placed in Group A alongside Portugal, Switzerland and Romania.
Italy – winners of the 2018 Euro Beach Soccer League – were joined in Group B by Spain, Russia and Ukraine.
The draw was led by Beach Soccer Worldwide representative Ricardo Garcia, Belarus assistant captain Ivan Miranovich and Games mascot Lesik the fox.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, while the remaining teams will battle it out to finish between fifth and eighth.
“Anticipating the huge interest that we will see towards beach soccer, for us as organisers, the most important thing is to strengthen the work for the preparation of the venue and to supply the teams with everything they need,” said Organising Committee chief executive George Katulin.
“Today's draw is the first step. We are working very attentively on a variety of issues, including transport support for each team, accommodation for international judges and catering.”
The beach soccer competition will take place from June 25 to 29 in a stadium based in the Olimpiysky sports complex, which opened last year.
It has already hosted a test event ahead of the Games, a stage of the Euro Beach Soccer League.