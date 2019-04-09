The appeal for volunteers to work at the Minsk 2019 European Games attracted more than 24,000 applicants.
Nadezhda Anisovets, head of the volunteer department at the Minsk European Games Organising Committee (MEGOC) confirmed the figure, adding that volunteers – all of whom have since been selected – included an 81-year-old Briton who had worked at the Olympics.
“More than 24,000 people applied to become a volunteer,” Anisovets told to a press conference at the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.
“MEGOC has recruited the necessary amount of 8,000 volunteers and 700 reserve specialists.
“According to our plan, they will work in more than 34 functional areas during the European Games.
“The oldest and most experienced volunteer is 81 years old.
“This is a woman from the UK who will soon come to Minsk.
"She has already worked as a volunteer at many sport events, including the Olympic Games.”
Anisovets added that MEGOC had organised workshops and training for volunteers, as well as providing them with information about various sports.
After the European Games, volunteers will receive a uniform, badges, souvenirs and gift bags.
MEGOC will also throw a closing party for the volunteers.
The European Games will run from June 21 to 30.