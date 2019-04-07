Former South Africa all-rounder Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie has been killed in a car accident at the age of 25, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed.

Theunissen-Fourie represented her country in three one-day internationals and a single T20 match, the last of them coming against Bangladesh in 2013.

She was part of South Africa’s squad for the 2013 International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup.

Her child was also killed in the collision, which occurred on Friday (April 5) in Stilfontein.

“This is a dreadful tragedy in the true sense of the word,” said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“This is devastating news for all of us.

“Elriesa did so much for the community in which she lived and gave excellent service both as a national player of note and in the work she did at grassroots level to help less fortunate communities.

“On behalf of the CSA family, I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, Rudy, her family, friends and all her cricketing colleagues.”

Domestically, Theunissen-Fourie played for North West Dragons and coached at a community hub in her spare time, until taking a break for maternity leave.