Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been hit with three fresh charges by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for alleged breaches of their anti-corruption code.

Lokuhettige has been charged with breaching article 2.1.1, which relates to the “fixing, contriving or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any international match”.

He was also charged of breaching article 2.1.4 relating to “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1”.

The third charge comes under article 2.4.4 regarding the failure to “disclose to the ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) full details of any approaches or invitations received by him to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code”.

The ICC stated Lokuhettige had been charged for “similar offences” by the Emirates Cricket Board in November.

The initial charges related to a T10 league in 2017, a tournament where Sri Lanka were represented.

“He was provisionally suspended by the ICC, which had been appointed by the ECB as its designated anti-corruption official,” the ICC said.

“That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and he has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ICC Code pending the determination of these new charges.”

Dilhara Lokuhettige was already charged by the Emirates Cricket Board over alleged offences in 2017 ©Getty Images

The ICC stated Lokuhettige had 14 days from April 3 to respond to the new charges.

The 38-year-old, who played in nine one-day and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2013, is no stranger to controversy.

He was one of three players featured in an Al Jazeera documentary last year, who were alleged to have been willing to take money to fix matches.

According to the programme, the three players said they would play in an event set up solely for the purpose of match-fixing.

Lokuhettige is one of three former Sri Lanka players to be charged by the ICC under their Anti-Corruption Code.

Sanath Jayasuriya was been banned for two years in February after admitting breaching two counts of the code.

Former bowler Nuwan Zoysa has also been charged with violating anti-corruption laws.