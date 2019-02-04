The Organising Committee of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games (HAGOC) has officially begun the search for its first global partners.

In an online press conference, the Organising Committee launched their marketing programme, looking for official partners, sponsors and suppliers.

According to HAGOC, the official suppliers are divided into exclusive and non-exclusive categories.

Any official partner deals will last for four years, while official sponsor agreements will last for three.

Both exclusive and non-exclusive supplier deals will last for two years.

The Olympic Council of Asia has already declared that the 2022 Asian Games will be "unforgettable" ©Hangzhou 2022

As reported by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, HAGOC is calling for the first batch of official partners for information technology including cloud services, financial technology, communications, banking and airline services.

In all the marketing system is formed of four parts: sponsors, franchise, marketing operation and ticketing.

The Games are set to go ahead from September 10 to 25 in 2022, featuring 46 sports in all.

It will be the third time the Games is held in China, having gone ahead in Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.