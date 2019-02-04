The International Skating Union (ISU) has signed a media rights deal with sports marketing company Infront for the next four seasons.

The deal, which Infront claim consolidates its position as the main commercial partner of the seven Winter Olympic International Federations, will cover the 2019-2020 season through to the 2022-2023 campaign.

The agreement includes media rights for events such as the annual World and European Championships in the ISU's disciplines across all territories worldwide with the exception of Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

It also features rights for all World Cup and Grand Prix competitions in figure skating, short track speed skating, speed skating and synchronised skating.

Infront claim it will ensure global exposure for more than 120 events during all four seasons as part of the deal.

The agreements includes World and European Championships across disciplines governed by the ISU ©Getty Images

"Skating has a global appeal and providing the exciting moments across all disciplines to new and existing fans is one of our core aims," said ISU President Jan Dijkema.

"Bringing in Infront as a partner that matches the ISU's passion for the sport underlines our determination to propel our events to new heights including an increasing focus on digital channels for the younger audience.

"I look forward to working with Infront as we continue to expand the sport to new markets."

Bruno Marty, senior vice-president of winter sports at Infront, said the company was "delighted to significantly expand" its relationship with the ISU.

"Our network and expertise and our comprehensive approach in marketing a range of content across multiple distribution platforms were deciding factors," he added.

"Our dedication to ensure maximum exposure for skating is a clear indication of our commitment to this partnership."