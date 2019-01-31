France's Marie Bochet won the women's super combined standing event at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Sella Nevea today to claim her fourth gold medal of the event.

Across the standing divisions the 24-year-old eight time Paralympic champion had already won the women's downhill, slalom and giant slalom titles, before extending her medal collection once again by winning today’s event in Italy in 1min 54.70sec.

Putting in yet another dominant performance, she finished comfortably ahead of Germany's Andrea Rothfuss in second and Canada's Frederique Turgeon.

They finished in 2:01.36 and 2:02.72 respectively after the two runs.

With six titles in all decided on the final day of action, France also claimed gold in the men's super combined standing.

Arthur Bauchet took gold there to seal his third win of the Championships in 1:40.68 ahead of Switzerland's Thomas Pfyl who crossed the line in 1:45.75 and Thomas Walsh from the United States who finished in 1:47.39.

🔊The Italian national anthem will be playing out loud tonight as Giacomo Bertagnolli and guide Fabrizio Casal 🇮🇹 take the GOLD in the super combined vision impaired! #SellaNevea2019 #ParaAlpine 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AP5hjtYWPF — Para Alpine Skiing (@ParaAlpine) January 31, 2019

Bauchet has never won a gold at the Paralympics, but now has three world titles from this year alone, having also triumphed in the men's slalom standing and men's giant slalom standing.

In the visually impaired events today golds were claimed by Australia's Melissa Perrine and Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli.

Yesterday Bertagnollli won the visually impaired downhill to seal his first world gold on home snow and he now has two in two days.

He won today in 1:46.32 ahead of two Slovakian’s Jakub Krako and Miroslav Haraus, who crossed the line in 1:49.88 and 1:51.03 respectively.

Thirty-year-old Perrine won her gold in 2:02.19 ahead of two Briton’s Menna Fitzpatrick and Kelly Gallagher.

Meanwhile in the sitting events the gold medals were taken by Japan’s Momoka Muraoka and The Netherlands’ reigning Olympic champion Jeroen Kampschreur.

Muraoka, who won five medals including one gold at the 2018 Winter Paralympics, triumphed in the women’s super combined sitting in 2:04.60, while Kampschreur won the men’s event to add world gold to his 2018 Olympic title, in 1:46.24.

That also marked his fourth gold of the World Championships, having also won the downhill, slalom and giant slalom.

Muraoka saw off challenges from two Germans Anna Schaffelhuber and Anna-Lena Forster in her race, while 19-year-old Kampschreur triumphed over Norway’s Jesper Pedersen and Japan’s Takeshi Suzuki.