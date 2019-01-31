The new-look Davis Cup will begin tomorrow with 24 countries bidding to qualify for the inaugural 18-team finals in Madrid.

Huge changes to the men's team tennis tournament are coming into force which will see all of the World Group finalists gather in the Spanish capital at the same time.

Dubbed the "World Cup of Tennis", the event between November 18 and 24 replaces the previous system of home-and-away knock-out matches across the world, leading to a two-team final.

It will be the 108th edition of the Davis Cup in all with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) partnering with investment group Kosmos to bring about the changes, which have not been universally popular.

Defending champions Croatia, France, Spain and the United States have already been guaranteed a place in Madrid after reaching the 2018 semi-finals.

The 2015 and 2016 winners, Argentina and Britain respectively, have also been given wildcard places to compete at La Caja Mágica.

That leaves 12 spaces available with ties taking place across the world using the normal best-of-five format, with four singles rubbers and one doubles.

The winners of all the matches will also qualify for Madrid.

Four ties will take place on clay with Brazil hosting Belgium at the Ginásio Municipal Tancredo Neves and Colombia playing Sweden at the Palacio de los Deportes in Bogota.

Austria will host Chile at the Salzburgarena and Slovakia will entertain Canada at the Aegon Arena in Bratislava.

Big changes are being ushered in for this season's Davis Cup ©Getty Images

One grass court clash will also take place between India and Italy at Calcutta South Club.

The remaining seven ties will be hard court affairs, including Uzbekistan meeting Serbia at Tashkent's Saxovat Sport Servis Sport Complex and Australia meeting Bosnia and Herzegovina at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club.

Germany will welcome Hungary at Frankfurt's Fraport Arena, Switzerland will play Russia at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel and Kazakhstan will host Portugal at Astana's Daulet National Tennis Centre.

Czech Republic will play The Netherlands at Ostravar Aréna and China will meet Japan at the Guangdong Olympic Tennis Centre.

The teams given the chance to qualify include the four losing quarter-finalists from 2018 and the eight winners of the World Group play-offs.

Twelve teams not previously qualified and with the best ranking in their continent - six from Europe/Africa, three from Asia/Oceania and three from the Americas - have also been given a chance.

All of the matches will take place over two days.

ITF President David Haggerty said the new format would help provide an extra $25 million (£19 million/€21 million) a year for global tennis development.

But some players and officials spoke out at the change and claimed the reforms would "kill" the Davis Cup and its history.

The Association of Tennis Professionals are also launching their own world team competition in 2020, which is seen as a direct rival to the Davis Cup.