Japan and Australia both made it two victories out of two at the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation qualification tournament for the Women's World Championships.

The Japanese beat Singapore 4-2 in Bangkok to top Group B, while Australia head Group A after their 10-0 success over The Philippines.

Yui Takahashi scored twice for Japan as they backed up their opening win against South Korea, with Mahiro Shimizu and Yui Goto also registering at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in the Thai capital.

Siti Nurhaliza Khairul Anuar and Yun Shawn Yee were on target for Singapore who could not win for a third time after previously beating the Koreans and Malaysia.

Australia, who beat hosts Thailand in their first encounter, were far too strong for tournament outsiders The Philippines as Tara Meyer scored a hat-trick.

Carolyn Margetts scored twice while Yasmin Skene, Rosemary Burtenshaw, Abbey Luttrell, Blaise Hodges and Amanda Bartrim also got on the scoresheet.

The day's other game saw Malaysia beat South Korea 8-6 in a battle between two previously winless nations.

Group matches are due to conclude tomorrow.

Four of the eight teams competing in Bangkok will earn a place at the World Championships in Neuchâtel in Switzerland in December.

European qualification action is due to begin tomorrow ©IFF

Both group winners will book their spots and also contest the final, while the teams who finish second and third will meet in play-off games.

The winners of these matches will play for bronze and also qualify for Neuchâtel.

Tomorrow also sees the start of European qualifying, with Groups One and Three beginning in Polish city Gdansk and Groups Two and Four set for Trencin in Slovakia.

World number one side Sweden are contesting Group One at the AWFiS Arena along with Norway, Denmark and France.

Group Three contains Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Italy and Belgium.

Group Two will see world number two side Finland meet Germany, Russia, Spain and Austria while Group Four features Latvia, Slovakia, Hungary and The Netherlands.

The top two from each group will qualify for the World Championships, alongside the two best third-place sides.