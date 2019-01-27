Germany's Felix Loch won the sixth world title of his career at the International Luge Federation World Championships in Winterberg.

Loch, a triple Olympic gold medallist, won the event on home ice in 1min 44.250sec.

The German has now equaled the record for most singles world titles won, with retired Armin Zöggeler of Italy also holding six.

Twenty-nine-year-old Loch last won the top prize in 2016.

He finished faster than Austria's Reinhard Egger who came second in 1:44.350.

Russia's Semen Pavlichenko came third with a time of 1:44.363.

It marks a return to form for Loch who missed out on a third consecutive Olympic title at Pyeongchang 2018 due to an error on his final run.

He has also failed to win a race on this year's World Cup circuit.

Germany's Felix Loch became luge world champion in front of a home crowd in Winterberg ©Getty Images

The concluding event at the World Championships was the team relay.

The German team of Natalie Geisenberger, Loch and the duo of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken had all won world titles during the competition and were expected to triumph again.

They finished in third place, however, with a time of 2:24.647.

It was the Russian team of Tatyana Ivanova, Pavlichenko, Vladislav Yuzhakov and Iurii Prokhorov who came first, recording a time of 2:24.116 to do so.

Austria's Hannah Prock, Egger, Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller were in second with 2:24.624.