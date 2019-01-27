Belgium's men overcame hosts Argentina in a repeat of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games final as the Dutch recorded two victories against New Zealand during the latest round of the International Hockey Federation Pro League.

World Cup holders Belgium bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Spain in the men's tournament last weekend with a 4-2 victory over Argentina at the Estadio Municipal de Hockey in Cordoba.

Inspired by the return of Carla Rebecchi, Argentina's women had earlier ousted Belgium 2-0 at the same venue.

The Netherlands proved too strong for New Zealand as their men and women both claimed wins in Auckland today, bringing the fourth Pro League matchday to a close.

The Dutch women narrowly edged New Zealand 1-0, while their men's team held off a stirring comeback from the hosts to seal a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

Julieta Jankunas gave Argentina's women the lead just 12 minutes into their clash with Belgium as she was the beneficiary of good work from Rebecchi, who provided a superb assist.

Argentina had to wait until three minutes from the end of the third period to effectively secure maximum points as Agustina Habif tapped home a penalty corner.

The Netherlands won both the men's and women's matches against New Zealand in Auckland ©Getty Images

In the men's contest, Olympic silver medallists Belgium struck first as Tom Boon put them 1-0 ahead after two minutes before Lucas Vila restored parity with an outstanding goal in the second period.

Gauthier Boccard restored Belgium's lead in the third stanza as he rounded off a superb counter-attack, sparking a dominant period for the reigning World Cup champions.

Victor Wegnez quickly added a third and Boon all-but secured the victory for the visitors when he scored the fourth shortly after.

There was still time for a consolation goal for the home side as Lucas Martinez reduced the deficit to two but it mattered little as Belgium held on for their first win of the Pro League tournament.

"It was really difficult, it is always tough to play against Argentina because they defend really well," said Wegnez after the match.

"They are very dangerous on the counter-attack but I think we dominated all the game and I think it is logical that we took the three points today."

The Pro League resumes with the latest set of fixtures on Friday (February 1) as New Zealand host Belgium for a men's and women's double-header.