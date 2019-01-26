Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger triumphed again in the women’s event at the International Luge Federation (FIL) World Championships in Winterberg.

The German had also won in yesterday’s sprint competition in front of a home crowd.

Geisenberger put herself in pole position to claim gold for a second consecutive day, topping the standings after the first run of competition.

She finished in a time of 57.142sec to head the standings in front of her compatriot Julia Taubitz, who clocked 57.348.

A faster second run of 56.726 ensured Geisenberger secured the world title in a combined time of 1min 53.868sec.

The 30-year-old, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, now has nine World Championship titles to her name.

Four of the gold medals have come in the singles event, along with four team relay and yesterday’s sprint title.

Taubitz added her sprint silver medal yesterday, finishing runner-up again in 1:54.293.

United States’ Emily Sweeney earned her first World Championship medal, the 25-year-old achieving a combined time of 1:54.381 to take bronze.

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the men's doubles competition ©Getty Images

The men’s doubles event saw a repeat of yesterday’s sprint podium, with Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken earning their second gold.

The pair finished the first run in second place but rose to the top of the standings after the second run gave them an overall time of 1:27.256.

Reigning Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, also from Germany, finished second again.

The pairing finished in a time of 1:27.334.

Austria’s Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller clinched the bronze medal in 1:27.397.

The men’s singles and team relay events are due to take place tomorrow as the World Championship draws to a close.