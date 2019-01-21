A group representing athletes have brought forward further allegations of abuse by coaches in South Korean sport following claims made by Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee.

Shim filed a complaint against her former coach Cho Jae-beom last month over an alleged sexual assault.

She accused him of raping and sexually molesting her multiple times, beginning in 2014 when she was a high school student in a report submitted to police.

Cho's lawyers have stated that he denies the allegations of sexual assault.

Cho was sentenced to 10 months in prison in September for physically assaulting four skaters, including Shim, over a seven-year period from 2011 to 2018.

Further allegations have now been brought forward against other coaches.

A group called Solidarity for Young Skaters held a press conference at South Korea’s Parliament, where they reportedly stated five other skaters had suffered sexual abuse from coaches.

Athletes from judo, taekwondo and wrestling have also come forward with similar allegations, it was claimed.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, no names were provided of the coaches allegedly involved, with concerns over privacy given as the reason.

Politician Sohn Hye-won, who had stepped down from her role one day earlier over allegations of property speculation, has called for an investigation into former national team coach Jun Myung-kyu.

She said Jun had been accused of favouritism towards athletes and coaches, along with claims he had pressured victims in order to cover up offences alleged against coaches.

“There have been many sexual assaults reported in the speed skating field, but most perpetrators have not received any punishment or disadvantages," Sohn said, according to Yonhap.

"The reason is that coaches who allegedly committed sexual assaults are under the influence of Jun.”

Jun served as the vice-president of the Korea Skating Union from 2009 to 2014, before returning in 2017.

This came in the build-up to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

He resigned in April last year as the South Korean Sports Ministry began an investigation into the organisation after bullying claims were made by Noh Seon-yeong against two team-mates.

Jun held a separate press conference to refute allegations made against him.

A further five cases in skating have reportedly emerged following Shim Suk-hee's allegations against her former coach ©Getty Images

“I wasn't in a position to know everything about alleged sexual assaults," Jun said, according to Yonhap.

"I had no idea Cho Jae-beom had beaten up Shim Suk-hee.

“All I knew was Shim started skating under Cho's guidance from a young age, and I couldn't have known something like that was happening.

“But that doesn't mean I am not responsible.

“I'd like to apologise to Shim and the public for what happened."

"People with ulterior motives have been saying things that could hurt not just me, but other hard-working athletes and coaches in our skating community.

"And once I heard early this morning that the KSU could be forced to dissolve, I thought I could no longer sit idly by."

Earlier this month the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung issued an apology for “major flaws” in the protection of athletes.

He promised further measures would be introduced, along with helping those who were affected by abuse.

Officials from the KSOC have come under pressure to resign from their posts.

Kim Young-joo, a politician from the Democratic Party, has claimed South Korean National Federations have been disciplined for 124 cases of assault and abuse over the past five years.

Of the 124 incidents, 16 were sexual assault cases, Kim said, including two by coaches against underage athletes.