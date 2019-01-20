Defending champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand retained her title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Malaysia Masters after defeating reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the final.

Intanon comfortably won the first game 21-9 before Marin began to recover at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Despite Marin mounting more of a challenge in the second game, Intanon still triumphed 22-20.

This was Intanon's first title in a year, her last coming at the corresponding BWF World Tour Super 500 event in 2018.

“My confidence is back," said Intanon.

"I’d lost my confidence on important points.

"That was my weakness and I realised I had to keep cool.

"I used to give my opponent chances to come back.

"That was my weakness and I had to become stronger.

“I got a bit nervous towards the end.

"There was a possibility of a third game as the momentum was going her way, but I decided not to get concerned about a loss or win.”

South Korea's Son Wan Ho beat Olympic champion Chen Long of China in the final of the BWF Malaysia Masters to secure his third title in four tournaments ©Getty Images

In the men's final, South Korea’s Son Wan-Ho beat Olympic champion Chen Long of China 21-17, 21-19.

Son has now won three title in four tournaments, having secured victories at the Hong Kong Open and Korea Masters towards rhe end of 2018.

“This is the first time I’m winning in Malaysia, so this is a big honour,” said Son.

“Chen Long is a good player and it’s a big thing to beat him.

"I had to get my mindset right and keep my focus.

"The conditions in this stadium can be tricky, I had to focus on that and play around it.”

The next BWF World Tour Super 500 event to be held will be the Indonesia Masters from January 22 to 27.