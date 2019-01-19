The general public ticket sale for this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan began today, with organisers urging fans to respond quickly to avoid disappointment.

Following record demand across the 2018 ticket ballot phases, a limited number of around 200,000 are now available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets for all 48 matches are available online and the sale will continue until either the tickets sell out or the end of the sales period just before midnight on March 31.

Tickets for pool games involving hosts Japan, reigning world champions New Zealand, England and Ireland, and knockout stage matches, are reported to be extremely limited.

Organisers are expecting the ticketing website to experience high traffic levels and are encouraging fans to secure their tickets using the real-time ticket availability indicator on the site.

Tickets involving hosts Japan are reportedly on the brink of selling out ©Rugby World Cup 2019

According to the Japan Times, more than 1.1 million of the 1.8 million tickets for the tournament, which will run from September 20-November 2, have already been bought up in previous phases.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has claimed the World Cup is proving to be "the event to attend in 2019".

Tickets are also still available through hospitality programmes and the Rugby World Cup 2019 Official Supporter Tour.