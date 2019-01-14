A total of eight athletes have put themselves forward for positions on the International Skating Union's (ISU) Athletes' Commission, the body has announced.

Elections for the Commission are set to take place this year after the ISU voted to create the Commission at their 2016 Ordinary Congress in Dubrovnik in Croatia.

According to the ISU, there has only been one nomination from ice dancing and short track speed skating respectively, meaning short track's Zhou Yang from China and ice dancer Yuri Hulitski from Belarus will be elected by default.

They will join the Commission at this year's ISU World Championships and will hold their seats until the 2023 editions four years later.

Of the six other nominees, two come from speed skating, two from single and pairs skating and two from synchronised skating.

Up for the speed skating position are Douwe De Vries from The Netherlands and another Belarusian in Vitali Mikhailau.

From single and pairs skating Uzbekistan's Misha Ge and Canada's Eric Radford have put themselves forward, while Finland's Ida Hellstrom and Sweden's Nathalie Lindqvist are the synchronised skaters up for election.

Zhou Yang has been elected by default as the only short track speed skater to put herself forward ©Getty Images

The speed skating representative will be chosen during the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Inzell in Germany from February 7 to 10.

The single and pair skating representative will be chosen during the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan in March, while the synchronised vote will go ahead at the World Synchronised Skating Championships in Helsinki in April.

Members of the Athletes' Commission are elected by secret ballot and all accredited skaters at the respective Championships will be eligible to cast a vote.

The candidate who receives the highest number of votes will be elected, while in the case of a tie new ballots will be distributed for a second round of voting.

Once the elections are complete the Commission will be formed of five athletes, one from each ISU discipline.

They will be tasked with representing the views of athletes and making their voice heard within the ISU.

A chairperson and vice-chair of the Commission will be chosen by its members at their first meeting.