The Albanian Olympic Committee (KOKSH) held a meeting to discuss the responsibility of athletes as role models.

Viron Bezhani, the KOKSH President, was among those to attend with the event co-organised by the Albanian Olympic Academy.

The Dean of the International Olympic Academy, Konstantinos Georgiadis, welcomed participants alongside his Albanian counterpart Agron Cuka.

Topics discussed included "Olympic champions, their role in education".

"Athletes as role models in youth education", "physical education and Olympism" and "Olympic education as an integral part of physical education, sport and health" were other themes covered.

Long jumper Izmir Smajlaj was among those to speak at the session ©Getty Images

Luiza Gega and Izmir Smajlaj were among athletes to attend the event and share their experiences.

Middle-distance runner Gega won 3,000 metres steeplechase gold at last year's Mediterranean Games in Tarragona while long jumper Smajlaj won the European indoor title in Belgrade in 2017.

Representatives from the Albania's Regional Educational Offices also attended to talk about their experience in organising Olympic Week 2018.