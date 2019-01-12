NEC Group have appointed Donovan Myers to the newly created role of Commonwealth Games project manager for Birmingham 2022.

NEC Group, a live entertainment business, is set to host nine sports in three of its venues at Birmingham 2022.

The Arena Birmingham will hold gymnastics, the National Exhibition Centre will host boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting, Para powerlifting and wrestling, while the Resorts World Arena will stage badminton.

The existence of NEC's world-class venues in Birmingham was integral to the city being awarded the event in December 2017 as a replacement for Durban, who were stripped of the Games after failing to meet a series of financial deadlines.

NEC Group have now named Myers as Commonwealth Games project manager, a role in which he will coordinate the company's activities to ensure the safe and successful delivery of the event.

Myers currently works as a business change manager for the NEC in Birmingham, having worked at the company for nearly 20 years.

He holds an MBA in global boundary management and strategic management from Birmingham City University.

Myers also has an extensive record of volunteering in Birmingham, including as a mentor for students at his former school in Solihull.

The Arena Birmingham, owned by NEC Group, is set to host gymnastics during the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©NEC Group

"It is a huge honour to take up this appointment," Myers said.

"I’ve always enjoyed working on large and complex change management projects, especially those that enhance customer experience.

"After working here for close on twenty years, I can’t imagine leaving NEC Group – especially as it’s given me so much behind-the-scenes exposure supporting the group in successfully delivering world-class events.

"Securing the Games is a big achievement for the region and the UK.

"I’m confident it’s going to leave a legacy for decades to come – not just for sports - but for tourism, business and the community .

"The opportunity to truly give something back to the community and my local neighbourhood feels like the perfect role for me."

Phil Mead, NEC Group managing director for arenas and ticket factory, hailed the appointment of Myers.

"Alongside Donovan’s clear commitment to working with the community, his outstanding track record for driving ideas, motivating diverse teams of people and achieving stand-out results will set him in excellent stead for this position," he said.

"We were delighted to make an internal appointment for this business-critical role working on one of our most ambitious and exciting projects to date."