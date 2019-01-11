Two-time Olympic water polo gold medallist Antal Bolvári of Hungary has died aged 86.

Bolvári was part of the Hungarian water polo team that won Olympic gold medals at Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956.

He scored a goal in the infamous "Blood in the Water" semi-final against the Soviet Union at the Melbourne Games.

The game took place just weeks after the Soviet Union crushed the 1956 Hungarian Uprising, with the match turning violent after Hungarian player Ervin Zador was punched by an opponent and began bleeding.

Hungary won that game 4-0 and went on to win the final against Yugoslavia 2-1.

Antal Bolvári scored a goal for Hungary in the infamous "Blood in the Water" semi-final clash against the Soviet Union at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne which turned violent ©Getty Images

Bolvári defected to Australia after the Games, living in the country for five years.

He then returned to Hungary and played for club teams Vasas, Spartacus and Ferencvárosi.

Following his playing career retirement, Bolvári coached Spartacus and Honved, as well as Hungary's junior squad.

He was also assistant to head coach of Hungary's senior squad, Mihaly Mayer, in the early 1980s.

Bolvári died in hospital on Tuesday (January 8) after a long, undisclosed illness.