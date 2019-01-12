Greek world and European champions have been recognised at the Hellenic Olympic Committee's (HOC) Award Ceremony.

Among those recognised during the ceremony at the Piraeus Sailing Club was Eleftherios Petrounias, who retained both his titles in the rings event at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and European Artistic Gymnastics Championships respectively.

Another world champion, Anna Korakaki, was recognised for winning a gold medal in the 10 metre air pistol event at this year's World Shooting Championships in Changwon.

Three athletes who became European athletics champions in Berlin this year were also acknowledged.

Katerina Stefanidi triumphed in pole vault, Miltiadis Tentoglou won the gold medal in long jump and Paraskevi Papachristou became champion in the triple jump.

Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic gold medalists Elina Jingo in the javelin, rowers Christina Bourbou and Maria Kyridou and sailor Alexandros Kalpogiannakis were honoured.

They were joined by swimmer Savvas Thomoglou, a silver medallist in the 200 metres breaststroke, and bronze medallists, taekwondo player Fani Tseli, race walker Olga Fiaska and gymnast Antonia Sakellaridou .

Shooter Anna Korakaki, Vyronas Kokkalanis, windsurfer Maria Bozis and sailors Rafaelina Klonaridou and Vasileia Karachaliou also received recognition for having already qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Janez Kocijančič, President of the European Olympic Committees, told guests at the Hellenic Olympic Committee awards ceremony he was "glad to be at the cradle of Olympism" ©HOC

Stefanos Chandakas received the International Olympic Committee Olympism in Action award for assisting with the Greek Olympic medical programme.

The HOC "Dimitris Vikelas" award went to gymnast Vasiliki Millousi, who retired from action last year following a career during which she won four medals in the Mediterranean Games, including a gold in the beam at Pescara 2009.

"We have been kindly commended in 2018 with great pride, as the year was completed for our country with 125 medals at the World and European Championships in all categories," HOC President Spyros Capralos said.

"Our athletes are the best ambassador of Greece.

"We, in the Hellenic Olympic Committee, always having athletes in the first place, make every effort to create a favorable environment, to overcome obstacles and overcome difficulties so that these children can continue their preparation for the great dream - their participation in the Olympic Games."

Janez Kocijančič, President of the European Olympic Committees, was among those to attend the ceremony.

"I am delighted to be in this glorious celebration of the Hellenic Olympic Committee," he told guests.

"I am glad to be at the cradle of Olympism."