Home hope Kunlavut Vitidsarn successfully came through his two men's singles qualification matches today to set up a first-round clash with top seed Lin Dan of China at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Thailand Masters in Bangkok.

Vitidsarn started his campaign at the Indoor Stadium Huamark by beating Malaysia's Seng Zoe Yeoh 21-11, 21-13.

He then went onto defeat fellow Thai Saran Jamsri 21-13, 21-10 at the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Five-time world champion Lin, who has Olympic gold medals from Beijing 2008 and London 2012 to his name, received a bye through to the first round which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Another player from Thailand securing his place in the main draw of the men's singles event was Pannawit Thongnuam, who overcame China's Ren Pengbo 23-21, 22-20 and compatriot Adulrach Namkul 14-21, 21-16, 21-9.

Women's singles top seed Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand has learned who she will face in the first round tomorrow ©Getty Images

Standing between him and a place in the second round is unseeded Frenchman Thomas Rouxel.

In the women's singles event, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Ying Chun won her qualification match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong to earn a meeting with top seed and home favourite Nitchaon Jindapol in the first round.

Lin triumphed 21-18, 21-12 but now faces a much tougher test against Jindapol who is looking to defend her title.

Winners of the competition will receive $150,000 (£118,000/€131,000) of prize money.

Action will continue until the finals on January 13.