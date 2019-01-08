The International Hockey Federation (FIH) are set to launch a global broadcast platform allowing hockey fans to share video content from anywhere in the world.

It is hoped "FIH.live" will allow for more engagement with the global hockey community and those who have not yet discovered the sport.

The FIH say it will connect fans, players, players' families, friends, coaches and officials and will be provided to all National Associations for their own competitions and matches.

It is set to launch on January 10.

"FIH.live is a great opportunity for the global hockey community to engage with current fans as well as with people who are yet to become fans," FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said.

"It will also boost the production of user generated content and bring hockey games live to many more fans in a simple way."

FIH.live will essentially become the FIH's very own social media platform, with users able to access content, share it on social media and follow their favourite entities including associations, domestic competitions, clubs and individual players.

All FIH matches this year will be available on the platform, everywhere a broadcaster is not already showing the match ©Getty Images

They will be able to scroll through interactive match timelines, watch specific match action, review statistics and chat with each other.

Players will be able to create their own profile and all FIH competitions this year will be available on the platform, in places where a broadcaster is not already showing the match in question.

It has been created in conjunction with live streaming firm mycujoo.

The chief executive and founder of mycujoo Pedro Presa called the partnership "groundbreaking".

"Hockey is a global sport and represents a massive community," he said.

"With FIH.live, FIH and mycujoo will harness the power of the sport, the power of these communities to bring more content and value to hockey players and fans worldwide.

"We are delighted to have found a trusting partner with a genuine vision and appetite for innovation."