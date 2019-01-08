Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan have become the latest world leaders to show their support for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games by wearing red wristbands.

As reported by The National, the wristbands include the message "meet the determined", referring to the athletes with intellectual disabilities who will be competing at the event in Abu Dhabi from March 14 to 21.

Sheikh Mohamed and Khan met in Islamabad during an official visit to Pakistan by the former.

As part of proceedings, members of the Host Town Committees of the Special Olympics World Summer Games were welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed for a Sea Palace Barza.

The host town teams have been providing tours of the UAE to athletes from some of the record-breaking 192 countries set to participate in the event.

صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان ولي عهد #أبوظبي نائب القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة ودولة عمران خان، رئيس جمهورية #باكستان الإسلامية يؤكدان دعمهما للأولمبياد الخاص للألعاب العالمية والتي ستستضيفها مدينة أبوظبي 8-22 مارس 2019 كأكبر حدث رياضي إنساني عالمي pic.twitter.com/9Yjp3PvJCL — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) 6 January 2019

Abu Dhabi was officially unveiled as host of the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games during a meeting with Emirati Government officials in January 2017.

It followed the announcement of the UAE capital as host of the event in November 2016.

Taking place in the Gulf for the first time, more than 7,500 athletes are expected to compete.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games were first held in 1968 in Chicago.

The most recent and 14th edition took place in Los Angeles in 2015.