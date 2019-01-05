The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has piled pressure on the country's athletes before their home 2019 European Games in Minsk, saying the country is "tired of waiting for results".

Lukashenko, who is also President of the country’s National Olympic Committee, made the comments during a speech at a Government session where he also said Belarus athletes will be "obliged" to perform well.

"With the support of the home crowd, our athletes are simply obliged to perform to the best of their abilities," he said.

"We expect high results from them at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Belarusians are looking forward to victories.

"People are tired of waiting for results."

Belarus' only gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics came from Uladzislau Hancharou in the men's trampoline ©Getty Images

At the first European Games in Baku Belarus finished seventh in the medals table with 10 golds, while at the Rio 2016 Olympics they won one gold and nine medals in all, to finish 40th.

Lukashenko added in his speech that while changes have been made, unresolved issues remain.

"We need to streamline the sports infrastructure, take into account everything related to logistics, catering, healthcare and the safety of participants and guests of the Games," he said.

He also added that the Games should be used to promote sport in the country and help take children away from "computers and smartphones".

Event organisers should invite the elderly, people with disabilities and children to the events for free, to ensure the stands are full, he added.

"They should be invited, not forced to attend," he said.

Minsk 2019 will begin on June 21, featuring 15 different sports and around 4,000 athletes.