Several women in Australia have been awarded taekwondo scholarships as part of the "pink belt" programme.

The scheme is backed by Australian Taekwondo and Kirsty Hitchens, creator of the martial arts blog The Mortal Mouse.

It is funded through donations and aims to empower women through martial arts.

Crowdfunding has helped two women, one in Western Australia and one in New South Wales, receive the money to cover all expenses associated with a year of taekwondo training.

Both were former victims of domestic violence, with the funds going to the schools where they will begin their coaching this year.

Six further women across the country have also been given the opportunity to train at no cost for a year with one more for six months.

This comes thanks to a matched scholarship programme offered by taekwondo clubs and schools throughout Australia.

Another 10 scholarships also pledged have yet to secure candidates.

Opportunities still exist at schools in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart.

It is hoped the project can be expanded as some "deserving" applicants could not be supported.

The pink belt scheme was inspired by a woman who had to quit taekwondo as she could not afford it following a violent marriage.

"I truly believe that taekwondo changes lives through its potential for developing strength, confidence, discipline, perseverance, community and empowerment," said Hitchens.

"I feel so grateful for the opportunity to assist these women in a way that I know will have a profound impact on their futures.

"I could not have achieved this without the support of Australian Taekwondo, project Sponsor Cristal Mining, clubs and schools who jumped on board by offering their own scholarships, athletes who championed the cause plus everyone who donated to the fundraiser."