International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Alex Gilady has reportedly withdrawn a lawsuit against two women who publicly accused him of sexual harassment.
The Israeli and his legal team confirmed to insidethegames in January 2018 that a case was submitted to a Tel Aviv court against Oshrat Kotler, a broadcaster at Channel 10 Israel, and Neri Livne, a journalist at the Haaretz newspaper.
He alleged "course, reckless and unfounded slander" but proceedings have now ended, according to the Jerusalem Post.
The newspaper said it came "after a mediation proceeding between the two parties".
There is no indication of guilt on either side.
Both Channel 10 Israel and Haaretz have reportedly confirmed the news.
Gilady, the vice-chair of the IOC's Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, has always denied wrongdoing and did not step down from any of his sporting roles under a presumption of innocence.
Livneh accused him of exposing himself and propositioning her during a work meeting relating to the 76-year-old's role as President of Keshet Broadcasting Group in 1999.
Kotler claimed to have received an "indecent proposal" from Gilady 26-years-ago.
insidethegames has contacted Gilady for a reaction.