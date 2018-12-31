The Oceania Talent Identification Programme (OTIP), which aims to create interest in weightlifting among youngsters in the Pacific Island nations, has continued its "success" with financial support from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

The OTIP was created in 2012 by the President of the IWF, Tamás Aján, who had visited Samoa for the Oceania Championships and London 2012 Olympic Games qualification event.

It has now been operating successfully for the past six years with financial support from the IWF, the governing body claim.

The programme looks to involve the youth of Pacific Island nations in weightlifting and identifies young students with potential in the sport.

IWF President Tamás Aján introduced the OTIP in 2012 ©Getty Images

At the end of the OTIP, National Federations are asked to select one or two students to attend a special training camp at the Oceania Weightlifting Institute in New Caledonia.

Some of these students have gone on to become successful lifters, competing at the Oceania and Commonwealth Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth Youth Games.

So far, 34,287 students have participated in OTIP and the Oceania Weightlifting Federation is aiming to double these figures within the next four years.