Great Britain and hosts Australia both got off to strong starts today as the International Tennis Federation Hopman Cup began in Perth.

The annual mixed team competition which takes place in Perth every year, began with Britain facing Greece in Group B, before the hosts took on France in Group A.

In the morning session, on his Hopman Cup debut at the RAC Arena, Britain’s Cameron Norrie won his opening match against Stefanos Tsitsipas the world number 15.

He triumphed in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, despite being ranked 76 places below his Greek opponent.

In the second rubber of the tie Katie Boulter, also on her debut at the event, pushed Maria Sakkari to three sets but eventually lost 0-6, 6-4, 2-6.

It meant everything in the tie came down to the mixed doubles contest, which Norrie and Boulter won against the odds, 4-3, 3-4, 4-3 in a short set format.

In the Australia versus France clash it was the hosts that came out on top 2-1 after winning both singles rubbers.

Ash Barty got things off to a winning start for the hosts, beating Alison Cornet 7-5, 6-3.

Matt Ebden, the world number 46, then came from behind to shock Lucas Pouille.

Ebden lost the first set 3-6 but used the home crowd to his advantage and rallied to win the next two sets 7-6, 6-2 for victory.

Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter won their mixed doubles tie to seal Britain's Hopman Cup win against Greece ©Getty Images

"There wasn’t much rhythm until the second set, late," he said.

"Lucas was playing fast; a lot of power in his serve.

"I was trying to do the same; be a little more aggressive, a little bit forward to the net and that worked out in the second and the third luckily."

With the mixed doubles then a dead rubber, Cornet and Pouille took a consolation win for France 4-3, 4-2.

Tomorrow Germany are due to face Spain in the day time session in Group A, before Britain take to the court once again against a Swiss side featuring Roger Federer.

Elsewhere in Australia, tomorrow the Brisbane International is due to begin as the build up to the year's first Grand Slam gathers momentum.

Included in the draw for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Premier event is Japan's 2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka, seeded second, and the 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina from Ukraine, the top-seed.

Also on the entry list is America's Sloane Stephens, winner of the the US Open in 2017.

On the men's side the headline name in the draw is Spain's Rafael Nadal, who has entered the tournament on his return from an ankle injury that kept him out of the 2018 Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals in London.

Also featuring is Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray on his return from a hip injury,