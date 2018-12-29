Netball New Zealand have agreed a deal for Voyager Luggage to become official luggage supplier of the Silver Ferns.

The three-year partnership will see Voyager equip the Silver Ferns and Netball New Zealand with all their luggage requirements, including for next year's Netball World Cup due to take place in Liverpool in the United Kingdom between July 12 and 21.

New Zealand have lifted the World Cup on four occasions, in 1967, 1979, 1987 and 2003, and finished runners-up to Australia in the last three tournaments.

"Having the right luggage to take on tour is essential for the Silver Ferns," Silver Ferns team manager Esther Molloy said.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Voyager and to have access to world-class luggage for the team to travel with,

"The ability to maximise our luggage allowance with smart, durable and ultra-light weight luggage will make a significant difference to our tour party of 18."

Voyager Luggage is already the official luggage supplier of the All Blacks, the country's rugby union, team.

"The result is luggage that really works and lasts in the travel environment for which it was designed," Voyager’s managing director Lance Best said.

"Voyager is extremely proud to be associated with Netball New Zealand and the Silver Ferns.

"Both the playing squad and management will be equipped with the Voyager Boston Range as it is a good size, incorporates our latest design innovations and will easily handle all the gear requirements of the Silver Ferns.

"We look forward to help make the team’s demanding travel schedules a lot simpler and less taxing."