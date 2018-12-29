A Paralympic Heritage Centre is set to open at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in the United Kingdom next year, and the National Paralympic Heritage Trust has asked locals to provide "stories and memorabilia" to help fill it.

The small English town of Stoke Mandeville is seen as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games following Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann’s work helping injured veterans during the Second World War, and the new Heritage Centre, due to open on March 30 next year, is set to mark this history.

The professor, a German jew who fled Nazi Germany in the 1930’s, is considered the founding father of the Paralympic Games for organising sporting competitions for injured veterans at his spinal injuries centre.

He believed sport could be a major method of therapy for the injured and so organised the Stoke Mandeville Games in 1948, which was held at the same time as the Olympic Games in London.

The event continued to grow and in 1960 the then international Stoke Mandeville Games was held in Rome alongside the Olympics.

That event is now known as the first edition of the Paralympic Games.

The Centre in Stoke Mandeville is being created to mark that history, and those behind it are also looking for volunteers for when it opens in March.

"Crucial to these displays is the need to interweave the stories of the local community, who worked, volunteered, attended events and fundraised," the Heritage Trust said.





The Heritage Trust added: "Without them, without YOU the Paralympics would not have been born.

"If you or a family member have been involved in any way in the Stoke Mandeville Games from the 1940s onwards, we would love to hear your story so that we can share with others about this great history.

"We are also interested in any memorabilia you might have (tickets, medals, clothing, photos, programmes)."

Stories shared so far include one from Sally Haynes, who was involved in a horse show established to raise funds for the Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The money went into the Paraplegic Sports Fund, which provided transport for athletes to attend the 1960 Paralympic Games in Rome.

"Being able to have a permanent space celebrating the history of the Stoke Mandeville Games and Paralympic Movement is wonderful," the Trust’s learning and engagement manager Katy-Jayne Lintott said.

"We want to invite people in Buckinghamshire to help us tell that story sharing their memories and memorabilia or by volunteering their time."

Anyone who has a story to share can contact the Heritage Trust here.