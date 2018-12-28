British men's wheelchair basketball player James MacSorley believes the team has the ability to follow their historic World Championships triumph with victory at the European Championships in Poland next year.

Britain are aiming to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the event in August.

They won the World Championships in Hamburg in August, their first global wheelchair basketball title.

The team are now aiming to secure a place at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games by finishing in the top four at the European Championships.

“We have no reason to believe we can’t go out there and win the whole thing but the main goal there is to get top four to be able to go on and succeed in Tokyo,” said team member James MacSorley.

“We’re all working really hard and trying to get better.

The team are also hoping that their recent success can help develop wheelchair basketball across Britain.

Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team are hoping to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics after their recent success ©British Wheelchair Basketball

“At the moment, wheelchair basketball has got 17,000 participants but the association is striving for a lot more," said Martin Edwards, another member of the team which triumphed in Hamburg.

"We believe that we can get up there to 70,000.

“There are loads of opportunities for participation.

“Anybody can play and able-bodied people can play in the National League.

"It’s great for everyone."

The team were recently awarded the The Bill McGowran Award at the 2018 Sport Journalists’ Association Awards for their achievements.