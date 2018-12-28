International Federation of University Sport (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin has claimed 2018 has been a "productive" year for the organisation in an end of year video message.

In all, 32 World University Championships were held across the last 12 months, as well as the fourth edition of the 3x3 basketball University World Cup.

“Dear friends, on behalf of FISU I hope you will join me in acknowledging all we have achieved in 2018,” he said.

“There were too many sporting highlights [over the past year] to mention them all.

“A very warm thanks and sincere congratulations to all host cities, all member federations, universities and students.

“We can all be very proud of what we did this year in terms of FISU sports programme.”

Matysin also spoke of accomplishments “off the field”, including the Volunteer Leaders Academy in Kazan in Russia, which has been training a new group of FISU ambassadors.

“Already they have started to bring positive results in their countries,” Matytsin said.

Looking ahead to 2019, the Russian reflected on the torch lighting ceremony for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, saying the flame has already crossed Europe and much of Russia since being lit in Turin.

“Real winter is waiting there [in Krasnoyarsk] to give you a very warm welcome,” he said.

He also said he expects the welcome in Naples for the 2019 Summer Universiade to be “very special”.

Also coming up in 2019 is the inaugural University World Cup for football.

“It is especially clear that none of this success happens without the dedication and commitment of a huge number of people around the world,” Matysin said.

“Please accept my sincere gratitude for your work this year.

“I wish you a very happy new year and a wonderful holiday season.”