Norway's Johannes Thinges Bø completed a hat-trick of victories in Nové Město today by winning the 15 kilometre mass start race at the International Biathlon Union World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who won the pursuit race yesterday and the sprint on Thursday (December 20), claimed victory yet again at the Czech venue with a time of 37min 25.2sec at the Vysočina Arena.

It means the individual Olympic gold medallist from Pyeongchang 2018, who shot clean, has now won six of eight World Cup races this season.

Quentin Fillon Maillet from France finished second, 46.5sec behind having only missed one shot on the range, while Russia's Evgeniy Garanichev shot clean but still finished third, 54 seconds back.

That was his first podium finish of the season.

The conditions had dried out from yesterday leaving overcast skies and temperatures just above freezing.

Bø and Martin Fourcade from France led after the first loop, but the Norwegian then pulled away, clearing the first prone stage while the Frenchman, a triple winner in Pyeongchang and the defending overall World Cup champion, incurred two penalties and eventually finished ninth.

Anastasiya Kuzmina claimed her first win of the season in the women's race ©IBU

In the women's 12.5km race Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina gained her first win of the season in a time of 35:34.4.

Second place went to her team-mate Paulina Fialkova, 12.1 seconds back, to secure Slovakia’s first ever World Cup one-two, while Anais Chevalier from France finished third, another second back.

The top two missed twice with the rifle while Chevalier failed to hit three targets.

Dorothea Wierer from Italy finished fourth, but while she missed out on the podium the result was good enough to retain the yellow jersey signifying the overall World Cup leader.

She sits top of the pile with 381 points ahead of Fialkova in second on 345.

Bø's domination on the men’s side sees him lead by 116 points ahead of Russia’s Alexander Loginov.

The next World Cup will go ahead in Oberhof in Germany from January 7 to 13.