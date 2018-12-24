Voting for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) 2018 Hockey Stars Awards is now open for fans.

Fans can vote for their FIH Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and Rising Star of the Year in both the men's and women's game until January 18.

This will determine the winner of the awards alongside a peer vote.

Nominees for the women's player of the year include Eva de Goede of The Netherlands, compatriots Xan de Waard and Lidewij Welten, Stacey Mitchelsen of New Zealand and Georgina Oliva of Spain.

In the men's category, Billy Bakker of The Netherlands has been nominated, alongside Simon Gougnard of Belgium, compatriot Arthur van Doren, Barry Middleton of England and Jake Whetton of Australia.

Belgium's Arthur van Doren, who was named player of the tournament at the FIH World Cup, has been nominated for the men's player of the year award ©Getty Images

China's Ye Jiao, England's Maddie Hinch, Australia's Rachael Lynch, Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran and Spain's Maria Ruiz are up for women's goalkeeper of the year, while Pirmin Blaak of The Netherlands, Australia's Tyler Lovell, England's George Pinner, Belgium's Vincent Vanasch and Germany's Tobias Walter are nominated in the men's category.

Nominated for the rising star of the year award is Germany's Nike Lorenz, Australia's Ambrosia Malone, Ireland's Lena Tice, Argentina's Lucina Von der Heyde and Marijn Veen of The Netherlands.

Australia's Tim Brand and Jake Harvie, Belgium's Arthur de Sloover, Germany's Timm Herzbruch and Thijs van Dam of The Netherlands make up the men's category.

The FIH Coach of the Year will be determined by an FIH panel, while Umpire of the Year will be decided by the FIH Officials Committee.

The winners will be announced on February 14.

Belgium and The Netherlands won the respective men's and women's World Cups this year.