The President of World ParaVolley (WPV) Barry Couzner has declared 2018 "a year of change" in his end of year address to the governing body, while acknowledging there is still "much to do".

An Athletes' Commission was established for the first time this year, while two athletes will be elected to WPV's Board for the first time.

Other new initiatives saw World Championship matches played on theatre stages, South Korea hosting an event for the first time and WPV gaining conformity with the International Paralympic Committee classification code.

Commenting on the changes, Couzner said WPV is progressing "towards being a truly athlete centered organisation".

"However, we can be more athlete-centered and further investigation must occur on how this can be achieved," he said.

For the future, Couzner announced plans for WPV beach events in 2019, with one event already confirmed in Ping Tan in China.

President Couzner has previously said Para beach volleyball is "on the move" towards LA 2028 ©ParaVolley Pan America/Facebook

It is hoped that a new "beach strategy" will lead to inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, while sitting volleyball has already been successfully included in the Paris 2024 Games.

"I think that while we achieved a lot in 2018, the job is not finished as 2019 will provide many challenges," Couzner added.

Listed among those challenges were the establishment of development centres in Africa and Europe, successful fundraising through the WPV Foundation and recording the history of the WPV.

"I wish all individuals associated with World ParaVolley the very best for 2019," said Couzner.

"This will prove to be another year of development and improvement."