Norway's pair of sprint winners both made full use of their head-starts by adding pursuit gold at the International Biathlon Union World Cup in Nové Město.

Johannes Thingnes Bø and Marte Olsbu Røiseland both doubled up in the Czech Republic after their successes yesterday put them in pole position for further titles.

Olympic individual champion Bø has now won five of the seven World Cup races this season and began today with a 21 second advantage over the field.

Combined with his lighting quick speed on the skis, that proved enough for success as he overcame four missed targets at the range to cross the line first.

Bø finished in 31min 59sec as Russian Alexandr Loginov made it back-to-back silvers despite also registering four penalties, 6.2sec back.

Johannes' older brother Tarjei Bø finished with just one penalty and rose to third after starting eighth, 23.9 seconds behind his sibling.

France's Martin Fourcade, looking for an eighth overall World Cup title in a row, was the only man to shoot clean.

His poor sprint performance saw him start 43rd but the triple Olympic champion at Pyeongchang 2018 remarkably rose to fifth today.

Marte Olsbu Røiseland also doubled up for Norway ©Getty Images

Johannes now leads the overall World Cup rankings with 368 points.

Røiseland's win yesterday was her first on the World Cup circuit and she has now doubled that tally.

She started with a 4.5sec lead and won a sprint finish against Italy's Dorothea Wierer after recording two penalties.

The Norwegian clinched a two-second success over the Italian in 31:59 as individual Olympic champion Hanna Oeberg of Sweden came third, 4.7sec behind.

Both minor medallists both missed once at the range.

Wierer still leads the World Cup rankings on 338 points.

Men's and women's mass start will conclude the World Cup tomorrow.