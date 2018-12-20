Colombia's Jhon Freddy Castañeda Velasquez has been chosen as the "Best Americas Powerlifter" after winning the men’s over-107 kilograms event with an area record-breaking lift at his home Americas Open Championships in Bogotá earlier this month.

Castañeda Velasquez lifted 212kg with his third attempt, breaking his own record, which he set on December 7, 2017, by 9kg.

His total saw him clinch the gold medal by 27kg, in front of Mexico's Miguel Melendez Made in second.

Brazil's Mariana D’Andrea, who set a new Americas record and junior world record of 116kg in the women’s under-67kg event, ended second in the "Best Americas Powerlifter" poll.

The vote was carried out on World Para Powerlifting's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with Castañeda Velasquez collecting the most combined votes across all social media pages.

Three-time Paralympic champion Amalia Perez of Mexico and Parapan American champion Juan Carlos Garrido of Chile were also nominated.

The Americas Open Championships took place from December 6 to 9.

They were held at the Hotel Sheraton Bogotá.