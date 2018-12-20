The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) have confirmed the 12 qualified nations for the second edition of their Premier12 event.

The top 12 teams in the world men's baseball rankings secured places at the WBSC’s major international event in 2019.

Men’s teams from Japan, United States, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Cuba secured places at the event, as the top five teams in the current rankings.

Mexico, Australia, The Netherlands, Venezuela and Canada rounded off the top 10, with Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic securing the final two spots on offer.

The tournament is set to be staged across multiple countries, with 32 games taking place from November 2 to 17.

The top nation from the Americas will earn a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, along with the highest finisher from the Asia/Oceania region.

This will not include Japan, who have already qualified to the Games as the host nation.

"Congratulations to the top 12 teams in the world for qualifying into the Premier12," said Riccardo Fraccari, WBSC President.

"The inaugural WBSC Premier12 in 2015 was the most-watched international sports event of the year in host nations Chinese Taipei and Japan.

"With two teams advancing from Premier12 to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the 2019 Premier12 is set to exceed all previous benchmarks, while building excitement for Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Movement and the sport of baseball itself."

World number one ranked Japan will hope to be involved in the latter stages when they host the final rounds ©Getty Images

The WBSC state they are set to increase prize money distribution for the tournament, while the Premier12 will also award the most world ranking points of any international baseball competition.

The 12 competing teams will be drawn into three groups of four to start the tournament.

Chinese Taipei, South Korea and Mexico will each host a group, with the opening round taking place from November 2 and 8.

The top two finishers from each group will advance to the super round, taking their head-to-head result with them.

The super round, a round robin phase, will be held at the Chiba Marine Stadium and the Tokyo Dome in Japan from November 11 to 16.

The top two teams from the Super Round will compete in the final at the Tokyo Dome, while a bronze medal match will also take place.

Both matches will be held on November 17.

Japanese baseball brand SSK will supply the official competition ball, while full branding of the tournament will be revealed at a later stage.