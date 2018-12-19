Canada, France, Japan and hosts Britain will contest the second edition of the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations in March.

The teams were confirmed at a launch event for the tournament at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, with the competition scheduled to take place from March 1 to 3.

It was revealed that Thai duty-free giant King Power would serve as the title sponsor for the second consecutive year, with the move viewed as continuing the legacy of the company's former chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, also the former chairman of Leicester City Football Club.

Khun Vichai was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in October.

The original launch of the tournament was delayed after the tragedy.

The competition is seen as an important opportunity for hosts Britain to build towards their title defence at the 2019 European Championships in Denmark.

The Championships will also come in the build-up to the World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge, which will be played alongside the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo in October and involve the top eight teams in the world.

Reigning world champions Japan will head into the second edition of the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations as favourites to claim victory.

A strong field is completed by Canada and France, who are fourth and seventh in the world rankings respectively.

"We are delighted to return to Leicester for this fantastic tournament," said David Pond, chief executive of Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby.

"All teams were overwhelmed by the warmth of the welcome we received by the people of Leicester when we played the first King Power Quad Nations in the city and we are hoping for even bigger crowds this time.

"We are also really appreciative of King Power who have come forward again to sponsor the event, so a big thank you to them.

"Spectators will see the game at the very highest level and it's fantastic that world champions, Japan, will be joining us."

#lcfc’s Kasper Schmeichel and Shinji Okazaki met with Great Britain’s Wheelchair Rugby team at King Power Stadium on Thursday, to officially launch the 2019 King Power Quad Nations tournament.



👉 https://t.co/Dtl1WXkw1M pic.twitter.com/P3PYh1eOHJ — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 14, 2018

United States emerged as the inaugural winner of the Quad Nations when the tournament debuted in March, after they saw off the challenge of Australia, Britain and Japan.

Organisers said the tournament attracted more than 5,000 supporters to the Morningside Arena in Leicester over three days.

The second edition of the event will also take place in the arena.

"King Power is very proud of its associations to world class sport and to the city of Leicester, so we're honoured to support the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations for a second year,” said Susan Whelan, senior executive vice-president of King Power International and Leicester City chief executive.

"The 2018 event drew thousands of people from all over the world to witness some outstanding matches and I’m sure 2019 will be even bigger and better.

"It takes a remarkable level of dedication and commitment to reach an elite standard in any sport, but there is something additional to be admired about athletes with the passion and determination to overcome disability and succeed on the international stage.

"The tournament will be a great spectacle for the city, which I'm sure will be extremely proud to play host to another world-class sporting event."