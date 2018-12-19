Five-time Olympic champion Nathan Adrian has been selected in a 35-member USA Swimming squad for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The three-time Olympian will make his debut at the continental event in Peru’s capital city.

Adrian, who has eight Olympic medals to his name in all, will compete in the men’s 50 and 100 metres freestyle events in Lima.

He will head to the Games following the conclusion of the World Aquatics Championships in the South Korean city Gwangju, where he will hope to add to his 11 world titles when he competes in relay events.

USA Swimming state the team also includes Gunnar Bentz, a 4x200m freestyle gold medallist and double medallist at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games.

Tom Shields, Cody Miller and Kevin Cordes, who all won gold as part of the US men’s 4x100m medley team at Rio 2016, feature in the men’s team.

Nick Alexander, Daniel Carr, Michael Chadwick, Nic Fink, Grant House, Matthew Josa, Drew Kibler, Will Licon, Sam Pomajevich, Charlie Swanson, True Sweetser and Chris Wieser also feature in the men’s team.

Olympic medallists Haley Anderson and Lia Neal will feature as part of the women's team for the Games.

Lia Neal is one of 18 women in USA Swimming's team for the Games ©Getty Images

The squad includes Madison Kennedy, who looks set to compete at a third consecutive Pan American Games.

Phoebe Bacon, Mariah Denigan, Bethany Galat, Margo Geer, Sarah Gibson, Molly Hannis and Annie Lazor are also included in the women’s team.

The squad is completed by Hellen Moffitt, Meaghan Raab, Claire Rasmus, Meghan Small, Isabelle Stadden, Kendyl Stewart, Allie Szekely and Alex Walsh.

USA Swimming stated that six members of their Toronto 2015 Pan American Games team went on the qualify and win medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Pan American Games are due to run from July 26 to August 11.

It will be followed by the Parapan American Games from August 23 until September 1.